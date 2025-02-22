Kemin AquaScience™ Named Finalist at 15th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Social Good Innovation with Pathorol

Kemin Aqua Science has been recognized as a finalist at the prestigious 15th Aegis Graham Bell Awards in the category of Innovation in Social Good for its groundbreaking solution, Pathorol. Dr M Rajalekshmi, Global Research & Development Director, and Harikumar S, Associate Scientist II, Research & Development, received the award on behalf of Kemin AquaScience. This accolade celebrates Pathorols contribution to sustainable and profitable shrimp farming.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards, supported by the Department of Science & Technology and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, honor innovations that drive positive social impact. The award ceremony, featuring Shri Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology, highlighted Pathorol's potential to revolutionize shrimp disease management and its positive impact on the industry.

Pathorol is a science-backed solution targeting Enterocytozoon hepatopenaei (EHP), a significant threat to shrimp productivity. By promoting hepatopancreas health, Pathorol improves feed efficiency, growth, and profitability for shrimp farmers, contributing to the industry's long-term sustainability and the livelihoods of those dependent on it. This directly aligns with the "Innovation in Social Good" category.

"This finalist recognition at the Aegis Graham Bell Awards underscores Kemin AquaSciences commitment to innovation and sustainability in aquaculture, and its dedication to positive social impact," said Sabine Muller, President, Kemin AquaScience. "Pathorol offers shrimp farmers an effective and natural approach to disease management, improving their yields and contributing to a more sustainable food supply."

Kemin AquaScience™, a division of Kemin Industries, develops science-driven solutions for aquatic animal health and nutrition. The company focuses on research, sustainability, and industry impact, collaborating with aquafeed manufacturers and shrimp farmers to address key challenges in disease management and farm productivity.

This recognition reinforces the importance of scientific innovation in aquaculture and its potential to create positive social change. Solutions like Pathorol are crucial for the industry's future as it navigates disease outbreaks and environmental concerns.

Learn more about Pathorol at https://www.kemin.com/in/en/markets/aquaculture/products/Pathorol.