Live
- Scindia meets meets representatives from the airline industry, urges reasonable fare on routes
- UK Climate Minister leaves COP28 as climate talks reach final phase
- I’d rather die than ask for something for myself: Shivraj on last day as MP CM
- Cooling inflation in US might enable Fed to pause any further rate hike
- Indian consumertech industry likely to reach $300 bn by 2027: Report
- India's industrial growth surges to 16-month high of 11.7% in October
- Kerala petroleum dealers decide not to supply fuel to govt vehicles on credit till dues cleared
- LEAD Introduces First-of-its-kind AI-powered Assessment For Schools
- Ideas to Enhance Your Adaptability Skill towards Achieving Your Goals
- GITAM to Host 'India’s Educational Leadership Confluence' on Dec 13
Just In
Kerala petroleum dealers decide not to supply fuel to govt vehicles on credit till dues cleared
With the Kerala government's dues to various petroleum dealers mounting as its financial position in dire straits, the dealers have decided that from January 1, no more fuel will be given to state government vehicles on credit.
Thiruvananthapuram : With the Kerala government's dues to various petroleum dealers mounting as its financial position in dire straits, the dealers have decided that from January 1, no more fuel will be given to state government vehicles on credit.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders as its members who have supplied fuel to state government vehicles on credit are finding it tough to move forward as the last payment that came from the state government was in June.
According to the procedures, all state government vehicles, including of state-run public sector organisations fill up fuel from the various retail private outlets on credit and the payment is made later.
With the state’s financial position appallingly poor, numerous retail outlets have to receive from the state government ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 25 lakh and with the dealers getting no credit from the three public sector oil companies, the traders body comprising of around 2,000 members decided that they will not be giving any more fuel, till their outstanding dues are cleared.