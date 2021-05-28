Ketto sees 250x rise in memorial fundraisers

Hyderabad: Ketto.org, a crowdfunding platform, records an unprecedented surge in memorial fundraisers.

Historically, the company has hosted over 2,200 fundraisers so far and raised over Rs 144 crore, but ever since the pandemic started, Ketto has seen an increase of 250 times in memorial fundraisers. The platform has hosted over 600 fundraisers and raised around Rs 31 crore during the pandemic.

With an intent to honour the loss of a loved one, memorial fundraisers are usually started by friends and colleagues to offer financial support to the family of the deceased, especially in cases of children's education or whose income was dependent on the deceased.

VarunSheth, CEO and co-founder Ketto.org, said, "We are noticing an unusual increase in memorial fundraisers and contributions coming across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In the last year, we have raised more than Rs 30 crore with the highest amounts being raised from Mumbai at 15 per cent followed by Delhi and Bengaluru at 12 per cent each and Chennai and Hyderabad contributing around 9 per cent."