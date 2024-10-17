Live
- BJP leaders congratulate Saini upon taking oath as Haryana CM for second time
- The new 'All Out 36'? Cricket Australia trolls India after Bengaluru batting collapse
- Mere words won’t bring equality, economic programmes must be implemented, asserts Siddaramaiah
- Four IAS Officers reports to AP following DoPT orders
- Canadian MPs intensify demand for Trudeau's resignation, assert his time is over
- Japan's LDP may struggle to retain majority in election: Poll
- Ajit Pawar's NCP launches campaign to connect candidates with voters
- RG Kar case: WBJDF launches mass signature campaign
- Over 5 in 10 Indian companies in TMT sector implement AI at full scale
- Railways reduces time limit for advance ticket booking from 120 to 60 days
Just In
Key States’ capex falls short of projection
New Delhi: The capex of key State governments is projected to rise by 13 per cent in the current fiscal (FY25) to Rs6.5 lakh crore, according to a...
New Delhi: The capex of key State governments is projected to rise by 13 per cent in the current fiscal (FY25) to Rs6.5 lakh crore, according to a report on Wednesday. However, compared to the FY25 budget estimate (BE) of Rs7.2 lakh crore, the latest projection falls short following a dull start to the capex in the initial months of this fiscal as well as the anticipated undershooting in States’ revenues, according to credit agency ICRA. The agency has projected the combined capital spending of 13 major State governments to expand by 13 per cent. According to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, with a 13.5 per cent contraction in capital spending during the first four months of FY25 and heavy rainfall in some of the states in Q2, capex by the States appears set for a back-ended surge in the second half of this fiscal. “We forecast a double-digit 12.6 per cent expansion in the combined capex of sample States in FY2025; nevertheless, this will be lower than the actual 19.6 per cent increase seen in FY24 provisional actuals (PA),” she mentioned.