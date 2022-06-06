KFC India to unveil 20 eco-friendly restaurants

Chennai: Fast food chain KFC India has unveiled 'KFConscious' which it claimed to be the most sustainable restaurant in the city, as the outlet aims to tap energy efficiency and use of environment-friendly materials, the company said on Sunday. KFC India has chalked out plans to open 20 more such outlets across the country this year, the company said.

"A first for the Quick Service Restaurant industry in the country, the restaurant is located at Thiyagarayanagar (T Nagar) in Chennai," marking the brand's commitment to grow sustainably, a company statement said.

"The efforts with KFConscious align with KFC's global commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by 2030. This is in addition to a sustainability commitment of all plastic-based, consumer facing packaging to be recoverable or reusable by 2025," the statement said.

The restaurant design and operations integrate with energy efficiency, usage of environment friendly materials and waste diversion.