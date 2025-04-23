KFC’s New Moves Might Surprise You (Hint: They're Green!)

At KFC India, sustainability is an everyday practice. Ever since the launch of the first KFC restaurant in India in 1995, the brand has been deeply embedded in the country and committed to growing at scale through sustainable business practices.

The brand has been making steady progress towards building a more sustainable future. Reinforcing its long-term commitment to sustainability & climate conscious operations, KFC has adopted a range of sustainable solutions, and responsible practices that fuels its ambition to build green, future-ready restaurants across the country.

RENEW-ED EFFORTS

At the heart of these efforts are the brand’s restaurants.

KFC’s flagship restaurant in Hyderabad’s Hi-tech City is home to one of the largest solar panel systems across QSRs in the country. This panel helps avoid 30.5 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year (equivalent to a petrol car driving around the Earth 3 times)

70+ KFC restaurants across India operate with solar power integration

800+KW energy generated through the solar panels (equivalent to enough power to run 800 washing machines at the same time)

Energy management systems (EMS) installed in kitchens have helped save 7% energy per restaurant per day

Restaurants use LED lighting, energy efficient cooling and smart technology to ensure minimal energy wastage

KFC restaurants are able to save over 50% water by adding flow restrictors to faucets, taps & flushes

11 GREEN BUILDING MUST HAVES

In an industry first achievement, KFC has been awarded a Gold rating for its restaurant in Bhavarkua, Indore, making KFC the first QSR brand in India to achieve this distinction.

The IGBC certification is a testament to the green measures incorporated within the restaurant right from its initial design phase. KFC’s dedication to sustainability is reflected in every aspect of the Bhavarkua restaurant. The design and operations of this sustainable restaurant integrates energy efficiency, usage of responsible materials and waste diversion. This includes the following aspects:

Furniture made entirely of recycled & sustainable materials across the restaurant floor

Locally manufactured & sustainable building materials utilized across building façade

Energy Management Systems to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions

Water-saving plumbing fixtures to conserve valuable resources

Solar panels & motion sensor LED lights installed to increase energy efficiency

CO2 & Humidity Sensors, Fresh Air Ventilation System and Indoor plants placed to enhance air quality within restaurant

Use of ecofriendly gas in Ventilation & Air Conditioning systems

KFC has also pledged to ensure all new restaurants are built keeping in mind “11 Green Building Must Haves”. This includes efforts to reduce water wastage, optimizing restaurants fixtures & lighting for lower energy use, equipment efficiency, CFC & HCFC free refrigeration, amongst others.

FUTURE FIRST

KFC India is on a journey to reduce greenhouse gas emissions & become carbon neutral in the coming years. A significant milestone in this journey is the shift to 100% responsibly sourced packaging.

KFC aims to continue to lead the way for the category in the adoption of sustainably sourced packaging materials. In the last year alone, KFC has reduced 3500 MT of plastic and converted 80% of packaging to be recyclable and compostable.

With all these efforts & more in the years to come, KFC is committed to growing in India, with India, on the back of sustainable business practices.