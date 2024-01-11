  • Menu
KIMS Hospitals adopts tech to enhance patient care

KIMS Hospitals adopts tech to enhance patient care
Hyderabad: Kims Hospitals, Kondapur, a flagship institution of Kims Hospitals Group unveiled a ‘digital first’ initiative, “Enhanced Patient Safety...

Hyderabad: Kims Hospitals, Kondapur, a flagship institution of Kims Hospitals Group unveiled a ‘digital first’ initiative, “Enhanced Patient Safety with Smart Wards” programme. Under this initiative, 25 per cent of beds are installed with Dozee’s AI-based Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS).

Within the next 12 months,all ward beds in Kims Hospitals will have Dozee’s ambulatory patient monitoring for contactless vitals monitoring and early warning alerts.

Dr Sudheer Vinnamala, Regional Medical Director, Kims Hospitals – Kondapur, said: “Healthcare is at the crossroads of transformation, and technology is the catalyst for this evolution. With the introduction of Dozee’s AI-based monitoring system, we are redefining the standards of patient care. The ‘Enhanced Patient Safety with Smart Wards’ initiative empowers our medical professionals to provide personalised, data-driven interventions, ensuring that each patient receives timely and precise attention. We are not just monitoring health, we are shaping a future where healthcare is proactive, predictive, and deeply personalized.”

