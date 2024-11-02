KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery and Ansar Jewellers Hosted Grand Lucky Draw Event

Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, in partnership with Ansar Jewellers, hosted the grand KISNA lucky draw event at Sowjanya Convention Hall, Nandyala. Lucky winner, Mohammed Raffi was selected and will be driving home a brand-new car, highlighting KISNA’s commitment to rewarding its loyal consumers in unforgettable ways.

KISNA’s #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye_Shop & Win a Car campaign offers consumers a chance to win from over 100 cars. Consumers are participating by purchasing diamond, platinum, or solitaire jewellery worth ₹20,000 or more to enter the lucky draw contest.

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & M.D, Hari Krishna Group, stated, “Our consumers are at the heart of KISNA, and this event with Ansar Jewellers is a celebration of their loyalty and trust. At KISNA, our vision goes beyond creating jewellery; we aim to craft joy and fulfilment in every consumer’s life. Through initiatives like the Shop & Win a Car, we celebrate our consumer’s loyalty and bring a touch of magic to their lives.’’

Parag Shah, Director, KISNA, said, ‘‘It’s our vision to make every consumer’s experience with KISNA truly exceptional. Our mission has always been to strengthen relationships with our consumers and today’s event with Ansar Jewellers is a prime example of our commitment to that mission.’’

Mahesh Gandani, General Manager, Sales, KISNA, said, ‘‘Ansar Jewellers has been an incredible partner, and together, we’re excited to celebrate our consumers through this unique lucky draw event. We are committed to creating more milestones in the consumers’ journey.’’

Mr. Nikunj Korat, State Head, South, KISNA, said, ‘’We’re proud to stand alongside Ansar Jewellers today as we celebrate our valued consumers. Through events like these, we’re not just selling jewellery; we’re building a community of joyful moments and meaningful connections.”

Ansar Basha, Owner, Ansar Jewellers said, ‘’We are incredibly excited to host this grand event in partnership with KISNA. Working with KISNA has allowed us to bring the best to our consumers, and presenting this grand prize is an exciting milestone for us and our valued consumers.’’















