Kiya.ai expands in South-East Asia, aims to onboard over 20 financial institutions
New Delhi: Fintech company Kiya.ai on Wednesday said that it strengthened its global expansion in the South East Asia region and aims to onboard more than 20 Financial Institutions (FIs) in the next three years.
The company marked its presence in the Philippines, starting with Country Builders Bank (CBB) -- a prominent rural bank. CBB serves a diverse clientele across the Philippines region -- Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan areas, the company said.
"There has been a transformation of perception for Indian fintech companies globally," Rajesh Mirjankar, MD & CEO of Kiya.ai, said in a statement.
"Indian fintechs like us have proven our capabilities in product development, innovation, and scalability, particularly in areas like UPI, Aadhaar, Jan Dhan Yojana, etc., and this has given us a competitive advantage to expand globally," he added.
CBB has partnered with Kiya.ai for a comprehensive suite of banking solutions, including Core Banking, Loan Origination, Loan Management, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking tailored for both retail and corporate clients.
"Our collaboration with Kiya.ai testifies to our commitment to enhancing customer experiences, streamlining operations, and driving sustainable growth. Kiya.ai has proven to be a trusted fintech partner for financial institutions globally," said Ismael R. Sandig, President and CEO of CBB.
Kiya.ai is currently working with over 650 financial institutions.
In January, Kiya.ai teamed up with Arab Financial Services (AFS) to elevate the technological landscape of the banking and financial services sector in the 20 countries of the Middle East and Africa.