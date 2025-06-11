Live
KLH Aziznagar Campus to Host Faculty Development Program on Digital English Education
KLH Aziznagar Hyderabad is set to organise a Five-Day Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled “The English Classroom in the Digital Age: Opportunities and Challenges” from June 16 to 20, 2025. Organized by the Department of English, KLH, this academic event is being held in collaboration with the Department of Literatures in English, English and Foreign Languages University (EFL-U), Hyderabad, and the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, NIT, Warangal.
The program is designed to equip faculty members and research scholars with the necessary knowledge, tools, and strategies to engage effectively with the rapidly evolving educational landscape shaped by digital advancements. The FDP aims to explore both the opportunities and challenges of integrating digital tools into English education, offering participants a platform to critically reflect on emerging teaching methodologies.
The program will also focus on how digital technologies are transforming the teaching and learning of English, how these tools are conceptualized and applied in English studies, and particularly, the role of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing classroom engagement and pedagogical innovation. With an emphasis on communication, critical thinking, creativity, and cultural awareness, English studies are particularly well-suited to leverage these technologies for more dynamic and engaging learning experiences.
Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President of KL Deemed to be University, stated, “In the face of rapid technological advancement, educators must not only adapt but lead with purpose. Such programs are designed to empower faculty with the critical tools and ethical understanding needed to reimagine the classroom in a digital context.”
Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziznagar Campus, along with Dr. Kranthi Priya Oruganti, Convener and Head of the Department of English, and the dedicated faculty and staff, have been working meticulously to curate a focused and impactful program.
Educators and scholars from across the country are warmly invited to be part of this enriching experience and contribute meaningfully to the evolving landscape of English education in the digital era.