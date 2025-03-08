KLH Bachupally ACM Student Chapter Wins Prestigious ACM India Award

KLH Bachupally ACM Student Chapter has been honored with the prestigious ACM India Student Chapter Award 2024 for Outstanding Community Service at the ACM India Annual Event 2025, held in Coimbatore. This recognition places the chapter among the top ACM student chapters in India. The award, which includes a ₹40,000 honorarium, was received by Faculty In-Charge Prof. Muniraju Naidu V and Student Chapter President Bobba Thambi Aashish in the presence of esteemed academicians and industry leaders.

Out of 195 ACM student chapters nationwide, KLH Bachupally ACM distinguished itself through its seamless integration of academia, industry, and social outreach. The chapter organized expert sessions, workshops, and hackathons on AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, equipping students with essential industry skills. Additionally, industrial visits and corporate engagements provided real-world exposure, aligning students with industry expectations.

Beyond academics, the chapter actively promotes community tech outreach through coding literacy programs, cybersecurity awareness initiatives, and mentorship programs for students in private and government schools, ensuring equal access to digital education. It also enriches campus life with entertainment events, musical nights, and cultural activities, fostering a vibrant and inclusive learning environment.

Dr. L. Koteswara Rao, Principal of KLH Bachupally campus, praised the achievement, stating, "Technology is advancing rapidly, and platforms like ACM help students stay ahead. At KLH Bachupally, we encourage an environment where young minds innovate, collaborate, and lead in computing. Such initiative goes beyond coding—enhancing problem-solving, creativity, and a mindset of continuous learning. Through hackathons, seminars, and industry mentorship, students gain global exposure and cutting-edge resources. We aim to shape not only skilled professionals but visionary leaders who will drive meaningful change in the digital era."

A student from the KLH ACM Chapter expressed excitement about the national recognition, saying, "Winning this award is a memorable moment for all of us. It reflects the dedication and passion we've invested in making an impact, not just in technology but also in our community. This motivates us to innovate further, push boundaries, and continue our journey of learning and contributing."

KLH Bachupally campus encourage and empowers the next generation of computing leaders by integrating academic rigor, industry partnerships, and real-world problem-solving—ensuring students are future-ready for careers in AI, cybersecurity, data science, and other cutting-edge fields.