KLH Bachupally Advances Sustainability in AI with Expert-Led Symposium and Community Engagement Initiatives

KLH Bachupally Campus has recently organized a series of engaging workshops and leadership development sessions aimed at equipping students with the critical skills and knowledge needed to excel in today's dynamic professional world. These initiatives aimed at enhancing the learning experience and prepare students to become future innovators and leaders in their respective fields.

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), in collaboration with the Robotronics Club, organized an immersive workshop on drone prototyping, focussing to bridge the gap between classroom theory and industry practice. The event featured an expert talk by Mr. Vadluri Varun, Founder and CEO of EPIT Research Labs Pvt. Ltd., who shared his expertise on drone technology, its growing applications across industries, and advancements in the field. Students participated in hands-on sessions to build drone prototypes, transforming theoretical knowledge into practical outcomes and experiential learning.

In another initiative focused on leadership and career preparedness, the campus hosted a session titled "Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders: Industry Insights for Students." This inspiring event featured a guest lecture by Mr. Prasad Ponkshe, Vice President of State Street, who brought decades of corporate experience to the discussion. Mr. Ponkshe’s session offered students invaluable perspectives on leadership, the importance of innovation, and strategies for navigating the complexities of modern workplaces.

Highlighting the significance of such initiatives, Dr. G. Partha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University remarked, "Our mission is to cultivate a culture of innovation and excellence. By integrating cutting-edge technology workshops and leadership programs into the academic framework, we are preparing students not only to succeed in their careers but to become transformative leaders who can shape the future."

Simultaneously, KLH Bachupally hosted a notable session titled "Sustainable AI: Challenges and Opportunities," organized by the ACM Student Chapter. The event featured a distinguished guest, Rama Govindaraju Garu, Senior Engineering Director at NVIDIA, who engaged with students on the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence in fostering sustainability. Concurrently, the ACM Student Chapter celebrated a significant milestone in community engagement with the launch of their new website, ACMKLH.com. This online platform aims to serve as a central hub for knowledge sharing, project collaboration, and the promotion of technical events, thereby enriching the students' academic journey.

KLH Bachupally Campus continues to prioritize hands-on learning, exposure to industry experts, and leadership training to prepare students for the challenges of an increasingly competitive and technology-driven world. Dr. L Koteswararao, Principal, KLH Bachupally Campus along with the faculty members and staff actively encourage students participation in these initiatives. By offering robust platforms for innovation, collaboration, and personal growth, the campus is actively shaping a brighter and more sustainable future.