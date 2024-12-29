  • Menu
KLH celebrates achievements

KLH celebrates achievements
KLH Bachupally Campus celebrated a year of outstanding sports achievements and academic successes, marking itself as a nurturing ground for...

KLH Bachupally Campus celebrated a year of outstanding sports achievements and academic successes, marking itself as a nurturing ground for student-athletes who excel in their fields.

This year, the campus has been a hub of inspiration, showcasing the extraordinary talents of its students in various national and international arenas, it said. Among the stellar performers is Padiga Tejesh, an 18-year-old artistic roller skater who recently made headlines at the World Skate Oceania and Pacific Cup Championship 2024 in New Zealand. He secured a gold medal in Artistic Roller Skating and two other medals.

