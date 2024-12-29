Live
- 80 students take part in MUN conference
- Stroke patient has remarkable recovery journey after overseas crisis
- officials gear up to prevent illegal sand transportation
- World Telugu Mahasabhalu continues for second day in Vijayawada
- Police nab bank manager-led gang for siphoning Rs 12.51 cr via data theft
- BJP MLA accuses Cong rival of false allegations
- TV serial actor held for sexually harassing actress
- Two Constables Die by Suicide in Telangana: Family Disputes Suspected
- New year Celebrations: Flyovers to be closed; heightened vigilance on drugs
- ‘Shakti’ free travel scheme driving govt to brink of bankruptcy: BJP
KLH celebrates achievements
KLH Bachupally Campus celebrated a year of outstanding sports achievements and academic successes, marking itself as a nurturing ground for student-athletes who excel in their fields.
This year, the campus has been a hub of inspiration, showcasing the extraordinary talents of its students in various national and international arenas, it said. Among the stellar performers is Padiga Tejesh, an 18-year-old artistic roller skater who recently made headlines at the World Skate Oceania and Pacific Cup Championship 2024 in New Zealand. He secured a gold medal in Artistic Roller Skating and two other medals.
