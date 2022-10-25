Know When is the Ideal Time to Apply for a Business Loan

In case you are planning to start up your own business, or if you already run a venture on your own, congratulations! Entrepreneurship and self-employment can bring in a sense of financial freedom. Along with this, you also have to shoulder the responsibility of making all the important decisions for your business.

One such crucial decision revolves around borrowing funds to run the day-to-day operations or finance major purchases for your venture. In case your business is in need of funds, you can always avail a business loan online to take care of the financial requirements.

That said, you need to be aware of what the ideal time is to apply for a business loan. It is not a facility that you should take advantage of frivolously, because you will have to repay the funds borrowed along with interest thereon. So, here are some key situations when you will need to apply for a business loan online.

When you need to purchase equipment

Machine-intensive businesses require adequate plant and machinery to handle the core operations of the venture. Depending on the nature of your business, the cost of the equipment you will need to purchase can run into lakhs of rupees. You may also need to replace old machinery in order to make your operations more efficient. At these junctures, a business loan can help.

You can opt for a specific type of business loan online, known as equipment financing. These loans are offered specifically for the purchase of equipment and machinery for running your business.

When you need to expand your business

If you have been running your venture for quite some time now, you may be considering business expansion. This can be done by introducing new products or services that are related to your core line of business. However, expanding your business and introducing new products or services requires adequate funding. There are various costs involved, like conceptualization, design, marketing and more.

All these stages need to be funded either from your capital or via borrowings. Here is where business loans can help. With an affordable business loan, you can expand your existing business venture as you see fit, without any restrictions on budget.

When you need to open a new branch

Business expansion can also involve opening of a new branch or two in different cities. Although you can consider getting new premises on rent, many businesses will benefit from having their own premises. To finance the purchase of real estate for your new branch, you can apply for a business loan online and invest the funds in commercial real estate for your growing business. This can often be a more beneficial move than paying for a new branch or office from your profits.

Nowadays, it is easy to obtain business loans to finance business expansion and growth. This is particularly true if your business has a good credit rating. Check CIBIL score online before you apply for a business loan to get a better idea of your eligibility.

When you need to buy inventory

Another ideal time to consider availing a business loan is if you need to purchase inventory for your business venture. Some businesses may rely more on inventory than others. So, if you run a product-based venture, chances are that you will need to have some specific inventory in different categories stocked up at all times. Without adequate inventory, your manufacturing process or your sales could take a hit.

Short-term business loans are very useful in this case. You can borrow funds via this channel without the need to offer any collateral. Since the repayment period is also short-term rather than long-term, it matches the end use of the funds.

When you want to expand your workforce

Expanding your workforce also requires a significant outlay of funds. Many businesses tend to overlook or underestimate the costs involved in hiring more people and expanding the workforce. You will have to factor in various expenses such as hiring employees, training them, paying their salaries and more. Over time, these costs could add up.

If you do not have the funds required for talent hiring and management, you can choose to avail a business loan online. A line of credit can also help you meet the costs associated with this business requirement.

When you want to spread the word about your business

Marketing is an essential part of business growth. If you want to scale new heights, you will have to put the word of your business out there. Mere word of mouth is not sufficient. You will need the right kind of marketing strategy and expert marketing professionals. Different kinds of advertising and paid promotions also need to be included. Again, as you may have guessed, this requires a sizable budget.

By opting for a business loan, you can cover such costs effortlessly while reinvesting your profits in other areas of your business. And good marketing, in turn, will generate more sales and gains for your venture.

When you have working capital requirements

Every business has certain working capital requirements. They typically include the financial resources that are needed to meet current costs associated with debt repayment, operational outlays and general expenses related to the production cycle. In other words, these are the costs involved in meeting the day-to-day needs of your business.

To meet these financial needs, you can opt for a specific kind of business loan online, known as a working capital loan. This kind of financing is offered exclusively to meet your short-term business needs.