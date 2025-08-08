Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO Allotment Date, Status Check & Listing Details

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO got a very good response. It is the biggest REIT IPO in India.

The subscription is closed now. Allotment will happen on August 12. Shares will list on BSE and NSE on August 18.

Shares will be sent to investors’ demat accounts on August 13. Refunds will be given the same day.

Investors can check allotment status online on BSE, NSE, and Kfin Technologies websites.

How to check allotment:

On BSE: Visit IPO status page, select Equity, choose Knowledge Realty Trust REIT Limited, enter Application No or PAN, tick captcha, click Search.

On NSE: Visit IPO status page, select Equity and SME IPO bids, choose Knowledge Realty Trust REIT Limited, enter PAN and Application No, click Submit.

On Kfin: Visit IPO status page, select Knowledge Realty Trust REIT Limited, choose Application No, Demat Account or PAN, enter details and captcha, click Submit.

Market Price:

Shares trade ₹1.5 higher than IPO price in grey market. Expected listing price is ₹101.5.