Kore.ai expands India operations

Hyderabad: Kore.ai, an enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, on Monday announced the launch of a new office space including a 500-seater capacity at the Aurobindo Galaxy Towers here to support its growing global footprint and plans to ramp up its recruitment in India.

The new workplace was inaugurated by the CEO ad Founder Raj Koneru. It will act as a hub for Kore.ai's global R&D initiatives in the conversational AI technology space with a growing portfolio of AI-first solutions that the company is building along with product development, engineering, customer support, consulting and other allied services. "Among the emerging technologies, conversational AI has caught the imagination of global enterprises because of its strategic relevance to their business, especially so in the post-COVID world. Today, close to 200 of our customers across the world rely on the platform technology and solutions that we've built, a major part of it here in Hyderabad, to power their customer engagement and enterprise collaboration through AI-enabled automation and experience optimization. India will remain central to our global vision with Hyderabad acting as a hub for our operations in the region," said Raj Koneru.

Kore.ai plans to double its global headcount to 1,100 employees in FY 2022-23 with the bulk of talent being added in India, in the face of growing demand for conversational AI implementations across industries.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida (US), Kore.ai offers a secure and scalable no-code platform, known as the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform, which enables organizations to design, build, test and deploy sophisticated conversational user interfaces, virtual assistants and process apps. Kore.ai's innovative approach reduces an organization's reliance on technical experts, accelerates implementation and improves efficiency.

"Our India office has been integral to Kore.ai's global success with the technology prowess that we've built through our strong product and engineering teams comprising product management experts, deep tech engineers, programmers, NLP and conversational AI experts," said the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Prasanna Kumar Arikala.