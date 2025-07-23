Kotak Launches Solitaire – An Exclusive, Invite - Only Affluent Banking Program

Kotak Mahindra Bank today announced the launch of Kotak Solitaire, a pioneering banking proposition crafted exclusively for India’s truly affluent. This isn’t just a product—it’s a privilege.

Solitaire is invitation-only, reserved for individuals and families with a deep, multi-dimensional financial relationship with Kotak. It’s not about account balances—it’s about Total Relationship Value across deposits, investments, loans, insurance, and demat holdings offered by the Bank and it is calculated at a family level.

“India’s affluent segment is growing rapidly, but their banking experience hasn’t kept pace,” said Rohit Bhasin, President - Head of Affluent, NRI, and Business Banking and Chief Marketing Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank. “Solitaire is our response to that gap. It’s not a product—it’s a proposition. Solitaire recognizes success, respects ambition, and reimagines what banking should feel like.”

Born from Deep Customer Insight

Extensive research revealed a clear disconnect between affluent customers and their banks. They felt invisible, underserved, and emotionally disconnected from their banks. Kotak listened—and built a solution that directly addresses their top pain points:

Lack of recognition and personalization

Fragmented service across financial products

Absence of family-level banking experience

Generic offerings that ignore lifestyle and aspirations

Solitaire: A New Standard in Affluent Banking

Solitaire is more than a set of benefits—it is a reimagined experience that puts the customer and their family at the centre:

₹8 Crore Pre-Approved Credit Lines** across home loans, personal loans, and credit cards

Segment-Specific Solutions for salaried professionals and entrepreneurs

Family-First Banking with shared credit limits** and privileges

Dedicated Relationship & Service Managers for seamless, high-touch support

Unified experience to Kotak’s best across banking, wealth, insurance^, and lifestyle

The Solitaire Credit Card: Designed for Distinction

As part of the Solitaire experience, Kotak introduces the Solitaire Credit Card—a reflection of the program’s ethos:

Invite – only: Exclusively for Solitaire customers

No annual fees for Solitaire customers

High credit limits

Unlimited lounge access for primary and add-ons. Guest travellers also get access to the lounge. Now, the entire family can get lounge access.

Earn 10% Airmiles on travel spends via Kotak Unbox and earn 3% Airmiles on other eligible spends with a generous cap of ₹1,00,000 Air Miles per statement cycle on accelerated categories. Big savings for family travel

Zero forex markup - One card for all your spends.

Fuel surcharge waived for transactions up to Rs 7500

Wide array of redemption options for Airmiles. These include flight bookings, hotels and miles transfer to popular airline and hotel loyalty programs.

“This card doesn’t just reward you—it respects your journey,” said Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards. “It’s designed for those who’ve earned their place at the top—and want their family to enjoy the same level of service and recognition.”

Exclusivity Redefined

Solitaire is available by invitation only. Customers are invited based on their relationship value and engagement across Kotak’s ecosystem. It’s a program that prioritizes quality over quantity, and recognition over reach.

Solitaire is built on Kotak’s legacy of trust and excellence.