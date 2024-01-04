Live
- Mentally deranged first wife throws ex-husband’s baby into well
- Despite challenges, India saw birth of over 950 tech startups last year: Report
- Linking aadhar for drought relief, a lame excuse: Bommai urges govt to put Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers immediately
- Kohli, Shami, Gill nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award
- High-fat diets can impair immune, intestinal & brain health: Study
- PKL: U Mumba's return reignites Kabaddi fervour in the City of Dreams
- Scientists develop new antibiotic that can kill drug-resistant superbug
- India reports 760 new Covid cases, two deaths
- Gandhinagar gears up for Vibrant Gujarat summit
- Tennis: Svitolina dispatches Raducanu in Auckland three-setter
Just In
Kotak Life Insurance to expand branch network
With the licence to open 30 more branches, private life insurer Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd, (Kotak Life) will expand its distribution network this year, said a senior official. The company currently has 289 branches.
Chennai: With the licence to open 30 more branches, private life insurer Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd, (Kotak Life) will expand its distribution network this year, said a senior official. The company currently has 289 branches.
“We have the licence from the IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) to open 30 more branches. We will open them during the course of this year,” Vivek Prakash, Joint President and Head Agency Business, said on Thursday.
He was here to launch the Rs.15,320 crore premium new policy of the firm called `Term with Unit Linked Insurance Plan (TULIP).’
The new product is a unit-linked term insurance plan that offers life cover up to 100 times of the annual premium while giving a customer the opportunity to earn returns like a ULIP.
It also provides additional protection against critical illnesses and accidental death.
With the changes made in the tax laws, he said the company is now focusing on selling policies to wider sections of the society than to the taxpayers as a tax saving instrument.
Asked about the business from different channels Prakash said the division of business between individual agents and the bancassurance channel is 50:50.