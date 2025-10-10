Kotak Mahindra AMC launches NFO

Hyderabad: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) launched the Kotak Gold Silver Passive FoF, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Kotak Gold ETF and Kotak Silver ETF. The NFO had opened for subscription on October 6 and will close on October 20. This fund aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in units of Kotak Gold ETF and Kotak Silver ETF giving investors exposure to both precious metals.

Nilesh Shah, MD, KMAMC, said: “Asset allocation is like picking the right players for every pitch. Gold and silver have always played the role of all-rounders in a portfolio when markets get bouncy. With central banks accumulating gold, silver’s industrial relevance expanding, and equity markets being volatile, investors need to make most out of these metals.”

He further added: “Adding precious metals isn’t about chasing quick runs, it’s about building a resilient team for all seasons. The Kotak Gold Silver Passive FoF offers a disciplined way to diversify, without betting on just one outcome. Because in investing, it’s not overconfidence but appropriate mix and consistency that win matches.”