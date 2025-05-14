KPI Green Energy's expenses up over 88 pc as Q4 profit jumps 91 pc

Mumbai: Gujarat-based KPI Green Energy on Wednesday reported a 91 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, reaching Rs 46.01 crore, up from Rs 24.03 crore in the same period last fiscal. However, its expenses also rose significantly.

This sharp rise in profit came even as the company witnessed surge in its overall expenses during the quarter. Total expenses for Q4 rose to Rs 439.01 crore, an increase of nearly 88.74 per cent compared to Rs 232.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

A major contributor to this spike was the cost of materials consumed, which more than doubled to Rs 317.8 crore from Rs 142.59 crore, marking a 122.94 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY).

Employee benefits expenses also shot up substantially, rising by 236.65 per cent to Rs 15.87 crore in Q4 from Rs 4.72 crore a year ago.

Other expenses climbed as well, reaching Rs 73.87 crore compared to Rs 48.27 crore in the previous year’s quarter -- a 53.02 per cent increase.

Despite these cost pressures, the company's revenue soared by 76.4 per cent YoY to Rs 432.28 crore in Q4, up from Rs 245.12 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Operating performance was also strong, with EBITDA doubling to Rs 68.27 crore from Rs 33.29 crore, reflecting a growth of 105 per cent.

The EBITDA margin improved to 15.8 per cent from 13.6 per cent in the year-ago quarter -- indicating better cost efficiency and profitability.

Following the results, shares of KPI Green Energy were trading higher at Rs 435.75 on Tuesday, up by Rs 20.85 or 5.03 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

KPI Green Energy Limited is a renewable energy company based in Surat, Gujarat, focused on solar and hybrid power generation.

The company develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power facilities across India.



