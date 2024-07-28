Ladia Lab grown Diamonds inaugurated by Samyuktha Menon & Ex MP Madhu Yaskhi in Panjugutta

Hyderabad: LADIA: India's largest lab-grown diamond store, opened its second store in Punjagutta. Ladia is redefining the world of lab-grown diamond jewellery. With their promise: diamonds are for everyone, and they want to make a difference with innovation, trust, and their customer-first approach.

The second store located at Tejaswi Plaza, Punjagutta was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Sri. Madhu Goud Yaskhi, BA, LLM, Ex. Member of Parliament (14th & 15th Lok Shaba), Chairman, Campaign Committee, TPCC National Spokesperson, AICC and renowned actress Ms. Samyuktha Menon at a glittering inauguration ceremony.

Speaking to the press, Akhil Vemuluri, Director, LADIA, said, "India has made significant strides in the lab-grown diamond sector. We at LADIA are committed to take the narrative forward by offering innovative ideas in this sphere. We are glad to launch our second store in the jewellery hub of Hyderabad-Punjagutta".

Lab-grown diamonds, as the name indicates, are made at laboratories where incredibly skilled scientists and engineers deploy cutting-edge technology to bring you a lab-grown diamond that's as good as a natural diamond. They have identical refractive index and optical qualities. Lab-grown diamonds are even graded using the same colour and clarity scale as natural diamonds.

At LADIA, Diamonds and Solitaires, made with Gold Jewellery come with a wide choice to choose from: Necklaces, Bangles, Pendants, Bracelets, Earrings, Jhumkas, Rings and Exclusive Lab-grown Polkis, customisation-make yourown design, create your unique lab-grown diamond jewellery and certifications from IGl, the Global Authority in Certification in Diamond Grading. The customers can get Per Carat Diamond Rate Rs 24,999 ((EF-VVS) and an array of distinct collections.