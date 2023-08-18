Lalithaa Jewellery to open new store in Kurnool

Jewellery chain Lalithaa Jewellery on Thursday said it is launching its 51st showroom in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The inaugural event will be held on August 19, 2023 at MedamCompound, Park road, Z P Main Road in Kurnool.Besides gold jewellery, the new showroom will also feature a collection of silverware and gift items.



LalithaaJewellery in a statement said, “Timeless and beautiful collections across an array of contemporary and traditional designs await our customers of Kurnool. Lalithaa’s ongoing expansion plan follows the response and patronage received from customers across Andhra and South India.”

The company announced an offer of one per cent in VA charges on all its gold jewellery and Rs 4,000 discount per carat on all its diamond jewellery. The diamond jewellery comes with E-F color grade and VVS1 and VVS clarity. LalithaaJewellery also said it offers internationally recognised quality certificate for its diamond ornaments.