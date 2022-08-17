Lalithaa Jewellery’s diamond show wows visitors

Hyderabad: A grand and glittering diamond jewellery exhibition is underway at Lalithaa Jewellery's Somajiguda showroom from August 11, 2022. Visitors are reported to be in awe of the collection, which includes everything from diamond rings to large necklaces and from earrings to bracelets and bangles. The exhibition will last till August 22, 2022.

From mine to market, diamond travels a long distance. Lalithaa Jewellery has made it easier for customers to handpick rare diamond ornaments for buyers seeking exclusive designs at a very concessional rate per carat, especially during the exhibition period and further discount on its already lowest VA charges, the company said in a statement.

Terming it as one of the largest array of diamond jewellery to adorn Hyderabad in recent times, Lalithaa Jewellery is proud to change the paradigm of product authenticity by standardising the certification process because it is aware of the constraints and compromises made in the current diamond market. It provides a standard certificate produced by a reputable body in the diamond industry.

Color grading is the important indicator of the diamond quality. Lalithaa Jewellery sells only superior E-F color grade diamonds with VVS clarity, so the quality of the diamond ornament is 100 per cent assured. It also offers a customer-friendly buy-back policy – 100 per cent exchange for diamond ornaments and 85 per cent for cash or gold jewellery.