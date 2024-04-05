Live
Just In
Landeed digitally verifies property documents in TS
Hyderabad: Landeed, a realtech startup said its platform allows users to access various property documents, such as Encumbrance Certificate, Sales Deed, Pahani, RERA certificates, legal opinions and DigiLocker for real estate to store all property documents.
The startup has established connections between the Registration and Revenue Departments in Hyderabad. This lets local users to input property information and simultaneously access all relevant documents and maps from both the departments.
Sanjay Mandava, Founder and CEO, Landeed, said: “Two third of all court cases in India deal with property dispute. In a country like India everyone is very secretive about the issues that are related to land ownership of a property but wants a solution to get the documents verified for a double check. The verification of the documentation is a gap that is why people are getting away from investing in the asset class.”