Latest nikkor z 50mm f/1.4 lens offers bright, beautiful bokeh and easy video recording

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. introduces the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4, a full-frame, FX-format compatible Z mount lens with a 55 mm largest-diameter mount that provides abundant light and great flexibility of expression. Weighing a mere 420 g and with a minimum focus distance of 0.37 m, it is designed for users who wish to expand their range of expression while wanting a lens compact enough to remain mobile on a budget.

A close-up of a camera lens

Description automatically generated

"At Nikon India, we are committed to offering innovative solutions that empower photographers and videographers to push their creative boundaries. The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 is a stellar new addition to our expanding NIKKOR Z lineup, offering a perfect blend of portability and performance. With its outstanding sharpness for both stills and video, along with the ability to produce beautifully smooth background blur, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 opens up new possibilities for capturing stunning imagery, whether you're shooting stills or video, ensuring that every shot reflects the brilliance and precision unique to Nikon's Z series." said Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 Primary Features

A person with her hands on her face

Description automatically generated A person with a beard and mustache

Description automatically generated

© Ciren Deji © Rui Vaz Franco

A fast lens on a budget

The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 enables users to capture stills with outstanding three-dimensional rendering and large bokeh, offering soft, ethereal expressions. This rendering is achieved by taking advantage of the lens's shallow depth of field. The lens is also reliable for shooting indoors or in low-light environments. Increasing shutter speeds reduces blurriness, letting users easily obtain cleaner images at low ISO sensitivity.

The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 is also compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras, allowing users to expand their range of creative expressions on a budget.

A table with a teapot and flowers on it

Description automatically generated

© Ciren Deji

Rendering closer to what the human eye sees

With a maximum aperture of f/1.4 and a minimum focus distance of 0.37 m, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 is perfect for capturing flowers and decorations indoors with bright and beautiful large bokeh to further emphasise subjects.

The standard 50-mm angle of view allows you to narrow the aperture, step back, and capture breathtaking landscapes and portraits. The lens accurately depicts depth, helping capture subjects with a striking presence.

Meanwhile, the lens' maximum aperture allows impressive capture of subjects with soft rendering and shallow depth of field. This exceptional rendering capability is customisable to match creative intentions.

This high optical performance, unique to Z lenses, pursues sharp resolution at the focal plane, realising clear depiction with minimal colour fringing, surpassing other lenses in the same class.

A person holding a camera

Description automatically generated

Maximum aperture with a compact and portable design

Weighing around 420 g and only 74.5 X 86.5 mm in size, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 easily fits into an everyday bag, perfect for casual outings and users on the go.

A person holding a camera

Description automatically generated

Perfect for photos, designed for video

Whether for stills or video, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 is designed with built-in versatility. It is designed to suppress focus breathing, providing a natural-looking image with a constant angle of view even while adjusting focus. Adopting a stepping motor (STM) enables fast and quiet AF operations, even while recording in quiet environments.

The lens is ideal for shooting on a gimbal, maintaining balance with minimal shifting to the centre of gravity. While recording, the focus moves consistently relative to the focus or control ring's speed, ensuring precision in focus.

Other Features

Second non-S-Line NIKKOR lens to adopt the metal filter ring cover, delivering high quality and a sophisticated texture.

Different knurling shapes for focus and control rings, helping users easily distinguish focus and control even while looking through the viewfinder.

Designed to widen gradually from base to tip for stable camera holding during shooting.

Superior dust and drip resistant performance, with sealing on various portions, including movable parts of the lens barrel, to effectively prevent dust or water droplets from entering the lens.

Availability

The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 will be available by last week of September 2024 at MRP. Rs. 79 995.00 across India at Nikon outlets. For more information on The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 and other Nikon products, please visit https://www.nikon.co.in

[1] The NIKKOR Z AF-S 50mm/f1.4 lens

[2] Focus breathing may be noticeable depending on subject-to-lens distance

[3] Thorough dust and drip resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions



