Live
- Meta’s Threads now available for 448 mn European people
- Ayushmann talks about professional highs, personal lows in 2023
- Kushee Ravi looks exciting on her Telugu debut
- All central agencies to follow CBI Manual in digital seizures and searches: Centre to SC
- Gajwel defeat made him stronger, says Etela Rajender
- Aadhi Pinisetty all set to thrill with ‘Sabdham,’ Nani unveils first look
- Parliament security breach: Accused shot video of protest, shared it with Kolkata-based man
- Army rescues 1,217 stranded tourists in Sikkim
- Musk’s X faces privacy complaint over ads targeted on sensitive data
- Delhi HC expresses concern over rampant unauthorised constructions allowed by MCD officials
Just In
Lava launches new smartphone with 50MP dual AI camera, punch hole display
Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Thursday launched a new smartphone -- Yuva 3 Pro, with a 50MP dual AI rear camera and punch hole display.
New Delhi: Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Thursday launched a new smartphone -- Yuva 3 Pro, with a 50MP dual AI rear camera and punch hole display.
Priced at Rs 8,999, the Yuva 3 Pro is available in three colour variants -- Desert Gold, Forest Viridian and Meadow Purple across Lava’s retail network and Lava e-store starting December 14.
"Yuva 3 Pro not only boasts the latest Glass Back Design but also offers a seamless user experience with stock Android 13, a promised upgrade to Android 14, and two-year security updates," Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.
"Additionally, the 50 MP Dual AI Camera transforms Yuva into a versatile all-in-one solution, aligning perfectly with the dynamic demands," he added.
The new smartphone comes loaded with features such as Premium AG glass back design with a side fingerprint sensor, 8+8(virtual) GB RAM + 128GB ROM for storing pictures, videos, and large files, bottom-firing speaker, 18W Fast Charging with Type-C USB Cable, stock Android 13 and face unlock feature for enhanced security, among others.
Yuva 3 Pro comes powered by a UNISOC T616 octa-core processor and a 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting usage.
For an unparalleled viewing experience, it has a 90Hz 16.55cm (6.5-inch) HD+ punch hole display. It also offers two years of security updates for its users.