Lenovo launches high-end tablet K11

Hyderabad: Lenovo, the global technology comany, on Thursday launched Tab K11 (enhanced edition) in India as an upgraded version of the Lenovo K11 tablet. This cutting-edge variant is designed to meet the diverse needs of enterprises and professionals, providing an optimal combination of performance, security, manageability, and durability at an affordable price.

Featuring a stunning 11-inch LCD display boasting 400 nits brightness and 1920 x 1200 resolution, delivering stunning visuals. Quad speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos provide immersive sound, ideal for multimedia and business use. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage (expandable to 1TB), it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage.

Lightweight at just 496g, 7.15mm thin, and equipped with WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, LTE, and a fast-charging 7040 mAh battery, it’s a perfect travel companion for professionals.