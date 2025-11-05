Live
Lenskart IPO Allotment Likely on November 6: Check Status, GMP, and Listing Date
Lenskart IPO allotment is expected on November 6. Investors can check their status online via the BSE website.
The Lenskart IPO got a strong response from investors.
Many people applied even though the price was high.
The IPO was open from October 31 to November 4.
Since November 5 is a stock market holiday, the Lenskart IPO allotment will likely be on November 6 (Thursday).
The shares will list on the BSE and NSE on November 10 (Monday).
After the allotment, Lenskart will give shares to investors who got them in their demat accounts.
Refunds for others will start on November 7.
How to Check Allotment
Go to BSE website
Choose ‘Equity’ under Issue Type
Select ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’
Enter your Application Number or PAN
Tick ‘I am not a robot’ and click ‘Search’
You can then see your Lenskart IPO allotment status.
Lenskart IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for Lenskart is ₹42 per share.
This means Lenskart shares are trading ₹42 higher than their issue price.
The expected listing price is around ₹444, which is about 10% more than the issue price of ₹402.
IPO Details
Lenskart raised about ₹7,278 crore from this IPO.
It had a fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹5,128 crore.
The price band was ₹382 to ₹402 per share.
The IPO was subscribed 28.26 times in total:
Retail investors: 7.54 times
Non-institutional investors: 18.23 times
Institutional buyers: 40.35 times
About Lenskart
Lenskart is India’s biggest eyewear company.
It sells glasses, sunglasses, and lenses both online and in stores.
The company is led by Peyush Bansal.
The IPO was managed by Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra, Morgan Stanley, Avendus Capital, Citigroup, and Intensive Fiscal.
The IPO registrar is MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
Important Dates
Allotment Date: November 6, 2025
Refund Date: November 7, 2025
Listing Date: November 10, 2025
GMP Today: ₹42
Expected Listing Price: ₹444