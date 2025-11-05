Lenskart IPO Allotment Likely on November 6: Check Status, GMP, and Listing Date

The Lenskart IPO got a strong response from investors.

Many people applied even though the price was high.

The IPO was open from October 31 to November 4.

Since November 5 is a stock market holiday, the Lenskart IPO allotment will likely be on November 6 (Thursday).

The shares will list on the BSE and NSE on November 10 (Monday).

After the allotment, Lenskart will give shares to investors who got them in their demat accounts.

Refunds for others will start on November 7.

How to Check Allotment

Go to BSE website

Choose ‘Equity’ under Issue Type

Select ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’

Enter your Application Number or PAN

Tick ‘I am not a robot’ and click ‘Search’

You can then see your Lenskart IPO allotment status.

Lenskart IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for Lenskart is ₹42 per share.

This means Lenskart shares are trading ₹42 higher than their issue price.

The expected listing price is around ₹444, which is about 10% more than the issue price of ₹402.

IPO Details

Lenskart raised about ₹7,278 crore from this IPO.

It had a fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹5,128 crore.

The price band was ₹382 to ₹402 per share.

The IPO was subscribed 28.26 times in total:

Retail investors: 7.54 times

Non-institutional investors: 18.23 times

Institutional buyers: 40.35 times

About Lenskart

Lenskart is India’s biggest eyewear company.

It sells glasses, sunglasses, and lenses both online and in stores.

The company is led by Peyush Bansal.

The IPO was managed by Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra, Morgan Stanley, Avendus Capital, Citigroup, and Intensive Fiscal.

The IPO registrar is MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Important Dates

Allotment Date: November 6, 2025

Refund Date: November 7, 2025

Listing Date: November 10, 2025

GMP Today: ₹42

Expected Listing Price: ₹444