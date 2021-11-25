LetsTransport partners with EVRE to charge its 1000-strong EV Fleet

LetsTransport, a Bangalore based tech-logistics company, today announced that it has partnered with EVRE to provide parking and charging infrastructure for its 1,000-strong fleet across 12 cities. Under the partnership, EVRE will set up 1,000 EV charging stations across India within the next six months, which will be utilised by LetsTransport and other EV fleet owners.

In order to complement this EV fleet across 12 cities, EVRE will design, manufacture and execute the operation and maintenance of the EV charging infrastructure. The technology for all the chargers, existing and upcoming, is owned and operated by EVRE. Taking an integrated approach to demand aggregation, supply optimization, connecting with charging infrastructure and financing, in this partnership LetsTransport will help in demand assessment of where EVRE should set up charging stations for higher utilization. Further, the space for parking and charging this EV fleet in 12 cities will be provided by EVRE.

This partnership is a testament to the fact that Efficient and contiguous EV charging infrastructure is the key to operate an EV fleet, wherein the EV fleet operators can concentrate on managing their core operations.

LetsTransport has an active fleet of over 1,00,000 vehicles and they are moving towards building a 100% EV fleet. In October 2021, LetsTransport announced their fleet augmentation with 1000 electric vehicles to drive cost optimization and sustainability. They recently partnered with several OEMs to build a robust EV fleet for their last-mile logistic services.

Speaking on the partnership Mr. Pushkar Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, LetsTransport said, "At LetsTransport we have always believed in building a sustainable growth model. We have been working on EV pilots across India with our clients for over a year now and we firmly believe that EV is going to be the future of urban freight movement, especially in the last mile space. We are proud to partner with EVRE to overcome the challenge of EV adoption in the industry. We are working on enabling wider adoption of EVs in the last mile space, and EVRE is a perfect partner for our sustainability goals."

Commenting on this partnership, Chandresh Sethia, Co-Founder of EVRE said, "The ease of sustaining a large EV fleet is what EVRE brings to the table. With over 650 operational public EV Charging stations across the country in the hub model, we are in a position to help any EV fleet owner exploit the best potential of their fleet and contribute to the holistic drive to bring down the carbon footprint of mobility. We are happy to partner with a player like LetsTransport as we can mutually support each other by increasing the footprint and utilisation of hubs across the country."

The phase-wise implementation will include EVRE setting up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru, 200 in Delhi NCR and the rest in cities including Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad amongst others by end of 2022. Over these months, the two companies will work together to strengthen charging infrastructure across the cities mentioned and ensure access to this infrastructure to support the expanding commercial EV fleet of LetsTransport.

About LetsTransport

LetsTransport, the Bengaluru based firm, is a last-mile tech-logistics solution provider for intrastate freight deliveries. Founded in 2015, it is one of the largest urban logistics service providers in India. With its aim to improve the livelihood and work environment of the urban trucking community along with improving the efficiency of the sector the firm has on-boarded 100k+ trucks across India.

Currently, the firm is catering to urban logistics operations of 17 cities in India by working across industry sectors such as organized retail, FMCG, e-commerce, distribution and 3PL companies. Some of its clients include Amazon, Bisleri, JioMart, JSW Cements, Pidilite, Britannia, Coca-Cola, Delhivery, and Udaan. The company offers customized logistics solutions for clients, along with other value-added services such as screened drivers, audited and GPS-enabled vehicles, point-to-point billing, 24×7 service and status updates, tech integrations through APIs, and greater efficiency, all at transparent and economical pricing. (www.letstransport.in)

About EVRE



EVRE is India's leading integrated charging infrastructure company that follows EAAS (Energy-as-a-Service) model, offering public charging infrastructure in a pay-per-use model in nine cities across India.

EVRE is working towards enabling EV-ready communities and cities with sustainable Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure that is not only convenient but prompt consumers to make the switch with ease. Founded in 2017, EVRE aims to enhance the experience of EV users with smart and connected infrastructure for a seamless and immersive consumer experience while ensuring sustainability through its solar-powered Intellipoles. EVRE is focused on establishing and maintaining 50,000 EV charging stations by 2023.