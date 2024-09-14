LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS EARLY FESTIVE CHEER WITH ‘INDIA KA CELEBRATION’

LG Electronics, India’s leading Consumer Durable brand, is set to light up this Diwali with its ‘India Ka Celebration’ Mega Consumer promotion. Designed to add extra cheer to the festive season, the promotion includes gifts worth 51 Crore and a chance for customers to win a LG Dream Home Package every day, which includes premium Consumer durables such as a Side-by-Side Refrigerator, OLED TV, Front Load Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Water Purifier & Air Conditioner.





LIFE’S GOOD offers



As part of the Life’s Good offers, customers can enjoy up to 26% cashback on select models, with discounts of up to INR 26000. To make purchasing more convenient, LG is offering down payments as low as INR 1 and easy EMI options on select models, with fixed EMIs starting at INR 888.

Additionally, customers who purchase an InstaView Side-by-Side Refrigerator will receive a free MINI Refrigerator worth INR 11999.



TV buyers can benefit from a 3-year warranty on select models and up to INR 50000 in benefits on LG’s OLED TV range.





Further benefits include:



Up to 30% Off: On LG Sound bars with select TV models



8-Piece Borosil Glass Lock Kit: Worth INR 5000 with select Refrigerators

Free Stainless-Steel Bottle: With select Water Purifiers

Free Mic: With select LG XBOOM speaker models

Glass Bowl Kit: With select Microwave models

Hong Ju Jeon-MD LG Electronics India said “The festival season is a time for joy, celebration, and new beginnings. Through ‘India Ka Celebration’ Mega Consumer Promotion we want to offer our customers an opportunity to make their homes more beautiful and welcoming with our innovative and high-quality products. LG Electronics is offering an enriching portfolio of products this festive season combined with attractive consumer offers and assured gifts that will make consumer experience special. We are anticipating a promising festive season this year.”



Explore the Best of LG:



LG Home Appliances: LG’s Home Appliances are stylish, innovative, and environmentally friendly, featuring advanced technologies such as LED display panels, intuitive controls, and various color options. The product range includes Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Water Purifiers, Microwaves, and Dishwashers.



LG Home Entertainment: Experience unparalleled entertainment with LG’s range of TVs, speakers, and projectors. LG TVs, equipped with built-in voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, and LG ThinQ AI, come with a universal remote that can control most devices. Available in various sizes and technologies, including OLED, QNED, and NanoCell, LG’s Home Entertainment products provide an immersive viewing experience.



Offer Validity and Availability:



These exclusive offers will be applicable from 13th September till 7th November. Customers can visit nearest store or log into https://www.lg.com/in/ to buy products & avail these exciting offers



To participate in ‘Win an LG Dream Home Package’ contest, customers can simply send an SMS with <“First Name” “Last Name” GTM Code> to 7835073507.

