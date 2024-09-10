LG Electronics Expands Water Purifier Line-Up With Nine New Models With Unique Designs

LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durables brand, today announced the expansion of its water purifier portfolio with the launch of nine new models. The new range of water purifiers comes equipped with advanced features that ensure pure, safe, and healthy drinking water for consumers.

The newly launched models, WW176GPRB, WW176GPBW, WW156RPTB, WW156RPTC, WW146RPLB, WW136RPNB, WW146RPLC, WW132NP and WW131NP are designed to cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. With a focus on hygiene, health, design, and convenience, these water purifiers offer a range of innovative features that set new benchmarks in the industry.

The new range of water purifiers from LG delivers pure drinking water and has been certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India, a leading national healthcare NGO founded by the late Dr. KK Aggarwal. These purifiers meet the criteria for health-friendly drinkable water, encompassing filtration, preservation, and maintenance.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Chitkara, Sr. Vice President- Home Appliances & Air Conditioners, "As a consumer-centric brand, our focus is on addressing the evolving needs of our consumers through meaningful innovation. Our latest range of water purifiers is designed aesthetically with premium glass finish that enhances modern Indian kitchen space. This new range provides the purest drinking water, enhancing the health and hygiene of our consumers. We are confident that these new models will further strengthen our market position and contribute to a healthier lifestyle for our customers."

Key Features of the New Models:

1. Airtight Stainless Steel (SS 304 grade) 8-Liter Water Tank: Equipped with a dual protection seal, this tank maintains water freshness and prevents secondary contamination by restricting outside impurities such as germs and dust. It also inhibits bacterial growth, avoiding foul smells, algae, and yellow stains.

2. Mineral Booster: Enhances the water's taste and health benefits by adding essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. This feature ensures that the purified water is not only safe but also beneficial for health, contributing to the overall wellness of the consumers.

3. In-Tank EverFresh UV Plus: Utilizes a more efficient UV LED to deactivate bacteria and revitalize the freshness of stored water. The advanced UV LED technology ensures continuous disinfection, providing an added layer of safety and ensuring the water remains pure and fresh for extended periods.

4. Digital Sterilizing Care: Cleans and sanitizes water paths, including hoses, faucets, and pipes, without using harmful chemicals. This innovative feature ensures that every part of the water purifier remains hygienic, providing safe drinking water at all times.

5. Multi-Stage Filtration: A comprehensive 7 stage filtration process that includes stages for outside sediment, anti-scalant filter, composite sediment, carbon filter, RO membrane filter, mineral booster, and post-carbon filter. This multi-layered approach ensures the removal of various contaminants, making the water not only safe but also enhancing its taste and quality.

6. Contactless Maintenance: The maintenance package, worth INR 4200, includes three free scheduled and automated visits, three free digital sterilizing care sessions, and three free outside sediment filters in the first year. This feature emphasizes convenience and ease of maintenance, allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted access to clean water without worrying about the upkeep of the purifier.

7. Advanced UF Filtration with Stylish Design: The water purifier features an advanced UF Filtration system, perfect for cleaning fruits and vegetables.

The 2024 range of LG water purifiers comes in a variety of designs, including Premium Black with plain, leaf, lotus, and Glass Regal patterns, Crimson Red with leaf and lotus patterns, and a gloss finish with a two-tone pattern. Additionally, it includes barcoded filters to ensure the identification of authentic LG products.

This new range represents a blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric features, designed to meet the highest standards of water purification. With an emphasis on health, convenience, and innovation, these new models are set to redefine the water purification experience for consumers across India.

Price and Availability:

The new range of water purifiers is priced between INR 17,099 and INR 36,999, catering to different budget segments. LG water purifiers are available for sale in India across retail and online platforms, including LG.com.