LG Electronics India IPO Launching Next Week: Key Dates and Offer Details You Should Know
LG Electronics India IPO for public subscription next week. The issue, which the Korean parent of the company LG Electronics Inc. will use to sell a part of its holding in the firm, is expected to open on Tuesday for public bidding and close on Thursday. Here are the key points from the IPO in detail for investors.
What you need to know about the company
LG IPO 2025 India, headquartered in Gurugram, is a attachment of South Korean company LG Electronics Inc., which designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of consumer electronics and home appliances worldwide.
LG India IPO offer details
LG IPO key dates: LG Electronics India’s IPO will open on Tuesday, 7 October 2025 for public subscription and close on Thursday, 9 October 2025.
Issue size, composition: The company plans to make a book-built issue, which will be fully comprised of an Offer for Sale (OFS) component. There will be more than 10 crore equity shares up for sale, with the exact issue size being up to 10,18,15,859 equity shares of face value ₹10 each.
Promoter information: The Issue is being made by the Promoter/Legal and Administrative Holder, LG Electronics Inc. As such, this Issue is a complete sale of promoter stake. The selling Promoter plans to sell up to 10,18,15,859 equity shares on offer in the Issue.
Purpose of issue: As the Issue is a 100 percent OFS, all of the funds raised via LG Electronics stock listing will be paid to the selling promoter. In this case, LG Electronics India will not see any of the money from LG IPO next week.
Anchor investors round: On Monday, 6 October 2025, prior to the commencement of the public subscription for the issue, an anchor book round for marquee investors will be held to facilitate substantial participation by institutional investors in the issue.
Allotment date and expected listing date: Allotment is expected to be done on Friday, 10 October 2025. The company’s shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.