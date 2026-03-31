LG HVAC system installed at PM’s office

Hyderabad: LG Electronics India (LGE India), has announced the successful deployment of its advanced HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) solutions at the recently inaugurated Prime Minister’s Office building, Seva Teerth. The company installed a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air-conditioning system with a total capacity of 1,590 horsepower, comprising 113 outdoor units. The system was supplied from company’s Pune manufacturing facility, reinforcing Make in India initiative, and a further push towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Engineered specifically for Indian conditions, these VRF systems are designed to operate at full capacity without deration even at temperatures up to 39°C as per internal product testing standards, ensuring consistent and efficient cooling performance during peak summer months. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, LGE India said, “The company is honoured to have contributed to the Prime Minister’s Office building.