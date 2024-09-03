LIC of India celebrates Formation Day in Hyd

Hyderabad : The South Central Zone of LIC of India, a leading Life Insurance Company on Monday celebrated its 68th anniversary by hoisting a flag at the Zonal Office building here. The Organisation has about 98,000 employees and more than 14 lakh agents.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Kumar, Zonal Manager, South Central Zone, LIC of India, said that the company which started with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore in 1956, is ranked as The World’s Number One Insurance Brand, according to Brand Finance Insurance 2024. Kumar further said that a robust mechanism is in place to redress the grievances of customers wherein 98.6 per cent of the complaints are redressed within 15 days. “We have 74 customer zones across the country for providing personalized service to our customers. The toll free number 022-68276827, is operational round-the-clock and is available in all major regional languages, including Telugu and Kannada. Majority of the callers get their queries resolved through IVRS itself,” he said in an official release.

LIC launched six new plans during 2023-24, out of which Jeevan Utsav won the innovative product award at the 13th edition of Finnoviti Conclave Award.

