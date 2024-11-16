LIC sets up stall at India Int’l Trade Fair

Hyderabad: LIC of India has set up an information centre at the 43rd India International Trade Fair, where its plans, e- services, online services, and information on career opportunities.

The stall was inaugurated by Aditya Gupta, Executive Director of Corporate Communications. North Zonal Manager, J P S Bajaj and other senior LIC officials were also present. In a release, LIC said that it is celebrating its 68th anniversary this year. “Being one of the major financial institution of the Nation, LIC has catered to a large number of people for their Insurance needs and has come up with better products in the changing needs and preferences of the Insurable population,” the press release mentioned.

The Insurance provider further said that customers can access their policy information from virtual assistant ‘LIC Mitra,’ available on the LIC website.