  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

LIC to operate during March 29-31

LIC to operate during March 29-31
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: LIC of India on Friday said that its offices falling under jurisdiction of Zones and Divisions will be kept open for normal business...

Hyderabad: LIC of India on Friday said that its offices falling under jurisdiction of Zones and Divisions will be kept open for normal business operations, as per official working hours during March 29 – 31, 2025.

The insurer informed that this measure has been taken in order to avoid any hardship to the policyholders, LIC said in a press release. This is as per the advisory issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) dated March 12, 2025, it added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick