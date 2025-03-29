Live
LIC to operate during March 29-31
Hyderabad: LIC of India on Friday said that its offices falling under jurisdiction of Zones and Divisions will be kept open for normal business operations, as per official working hours during March 29 – 31, 2025.
The insurer informed that this measure has been taken in order to avoid any hardship to the policyholders, LIC said in a press release. This is as per the advisory issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) dated March 12, 2025, it added.
