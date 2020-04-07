Lockdown: Planning To Fly After 14th April?

Lockdown: Covid-19 disease has made everyone stay locked at home, isn't it? Yes! The lockdown rules are even applied to trains, buses and flights as well. All the Government transport and the public ones have been cancelled making the people stop from crossing the borders.

But one thing which is making everyone worry is the raise in Corona positive cases. The cases are rapidly increasing because of the Delhi religious meeting. As the lockdown shut down date 14th April is nearing, Government is re-thinking whether to continue the lockdown or give a small gap and continue it after a week.

But according to the health officials, continuing the lockdown period for one more month will definitely be impactful and rule out Corona from India.

But except Air India, all the airlines have opened up their bookings for the flights. But in this situation, lockdown continuation is 90% guaranteed. So, people are advised not to book tickets. It is said that even refund will not be availed as the cancellation of ticket policies are renewed due to the shutdown.

So, according to the Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh, the Government is yet to decide on the lockdown period so, it will be too early to decide. As Air India has opened up its bookings from 1st May, we advise people to wait and watch for more 15 days and then decide on their travel plan.

We understand that it becomes difficult to stay away from families but defeating Corona is more important than anything in the world.

Even the flight ticket rates have also reached the sky due to high demand. Between Chennai and Kolkata, the ticket fare is 10,000. And when it comes to 15th April, you will be shocked to know the fares. The minimum fare is about 17000 and its nothing less than travelling to any nearest country.