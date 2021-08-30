L&T ships piperack modules to HPCL’s Visakh Refinery

Hyderabad: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), an arm of Larsen & Toubro, flagged-off the first set of piperack modules from Chennai for India's maiden Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) for HPCL's Visakh Refinery in Vizag.

"Upon completion, the RUF will be a game-changer in defining how large refinery projects will be delivered in future," the company said in a statement.

"This facility will enable HPCL to convert the heaviest oils into high-quality Euro 6 diesel while simultaneously eliminating fuel oil production, as well as increasing feedstock and product flexibility.

This facility, licensed by Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), is being built by L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) under an EPCC (engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning) contract." Also, a large-scale modularisation concept is being implemented on this project, which is the first of its kind for a refinery project in India. There are total of 30 modules which will be fabricated and assembled in L&T's state-of-the-art fabrication facility at Kattupalli, near Chennai. These will be transported to Vizag using sea route. The first lot of these piperack modules was flagged-off on Monday.