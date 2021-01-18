L&T Technology Services recognised at the leader in Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services study

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) Limited today announced that it has been rated as a 'Leader' in new technologies critical for products and services transformation and also placed in the Leadership Zone across major ER&D Services' sectors in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services study for the fourth consecutive year. LTTS continued to hold the top leadership position in the pure-play ER&D Services category in the Zinnov Zones assessments.

In a statement, the company which is a leading global pure-play engineering services company said, that Zinnov in its latest industry rankings has positioned L&T Technology Services as an "Expansive and Established" engineering partner with deep domain competencies in overall ER&D services. LTTS has been rated in the "Leadership Zone" across verticals such as Automotive, Aerospace, Telecom, Semiconductors, Medical Devices and Industrial Products.

L&T Technology Services offers an extensive portfolio of engineering services that help enterprises unlock value across the product development lifecycle. It has been consistently investing in digital technologies and building new capabilities and infrastructure to support its international clientele.

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov said, "LTTS has built up an exciting portfolio of digital offerings in new-age technologies encompassing 5G, Industrial IoT, Machine Learning and Digital Thread. This arsenal of critical technology offerings forms the backbone of new product development and product lifecycle management for LTTS' international clientele. It is encouraging to see leaders in ER&D services such as LTTS stepping up investments and capabilities to partner with global customers in their digital transformation journey".