Lupin launches Digital Asthma Educator platform

Global pharma major Lupin Limited on Monday, June 7, 2021, announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the correct technique of using inhalers.



The new platform is the latest initiative under Lupin's long-running umbrella programme, Joint Airways Initiative (JAI), for patients suffering from respiratory ailments.



According to estimates, India has nearly 35 million people living with asthma, including children. While there is no cure for Asthma, it is manageable with proper treatment, vigilance, drug adherence and regular medical checks, thus enabling patients to lead a normal life.



Studies have revealed that incorrect use of inhalers often inhibits effective treatment of chronic respiratory ailments, leading to poor clinical control and eventually poor patient health outcome. Hence, patients need to learn correct inhalation technique for better management of respiratory ailment.



Mr Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations, Lupin said, "Studies indicate that nearly 90 per cent of patients don't use their inhalers correctly. This can have multiple implications such as developing uncontrolled symptoms, a higher rate of asthma attacks or even flare-ups. We believe this platform would assist healthcare professionals in significantly helping their patients understand correct inhalation technique and better manage their ailment."



As market leaders in respiratory therapy with a wide range of products, Lupin is continuously working towards several innovative measures for creating awareness about respiratory diseases and their management.



Lupin said, it will undertake a pan India integrated marketing campaign including social media and radio channels.