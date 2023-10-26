Maharashtra GST dept conducts inspection at JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals office

New Delhi: Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Department (GST) Department is conducting an inspection at the Mumbai offices of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that an inspection pursuant to Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act by the Authorities (GST Department) had commenced on October 25 at Company’s Registered office and Corporate office," the company said in a filing.

The company is fully cooperating with the officials of the GST Department and are responding to the queries raised by them. The business operations of the company continue as usual and operations are not impacted, it added.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals stock is down 0.24 per cent at Rs 1,288 on BSE.