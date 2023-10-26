Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Maharashtra GST dept conducts inspection at JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals office
Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Department (GST) Department is conducting an inspection at the Mumbai offices of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals.
New Delhi: Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Department (GST) Department is conducting an inspection at the Mumbai offices of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals.
“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that an inspection pursuant to Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act by the Authorities (GST Department) had commenced on October 25 at Company’s Registered office and Corporate office," the company said in a filing.
The company is fully cooperating with the officials of the GST Department and are responding to the queries raised by them. The business operations of the company continue as usual and operations are not impacted, it added.
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals stock is down 0.24 per cent at Rs 1,288 on BSE.