Mahindra joins hands with NXP Semiconductors

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has tied up with NXP Semiconductors, a leading player in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications.

As per the MoU, the automaker and NXP will jointly explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a wide range of vehicles including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a statement. The automaker intends to explore NXP's extensive portfolio, automotive system solutions, and expertise in zonal and domain controllers, electrification, advanced vehicle networks, and secure car access technologies for their upcoming platforms, it added.

"We are thrilled to explore opportunities to leverage NXP's advanced technologies and solutions to build SUVs that are safer, highly connected, and environmentally friendly," Mahindra & Mahindra Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sectors) Rajesh Jejurikar said.

The company is driven by its mission to elevate people's quality of life through innovative and cutting-edge technology, he added. "Together, we endeavour to shape the future of smart electric mobility and deliver extraordinary experiences to our consumers," Jejurikar stated. NXP President & CEO Kurt Sievers said that by working together and leveraging both companies' rich portfolio of technologies, solutions and expertise, NXP and M&M are charting a course to build a brighter tomorrow. As part of the tie-up, Mahindra will also get access to NXP's robust partner ecosystem, comprising Tier 1, ODM, IDH, module vendors, and integrators. This will also provide valuable insights into NXP's technology roadmap, encompassing synergistic areas like the smart home and industrial sectors, it added.