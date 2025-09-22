Mahindra Launches YUVO TECH+ 475 DI with High Cubic Capacity engine and Technology

Mahindra Tractors, India’s No.1 tractor brand has introduced the all-new Mahindra YUVO TECH+ 475 DI, a 42 HP tractor specially built to provide farmers with unmatched performance, modern technology, and power to take on farming and non-farming tasks with ease. Designed for higher productivity, improved fuel efficiency, and comfort, the Mahindra YUVO TECH+ 475 DI is a dependable partner for farmers across the country.

At the heart of the YUVO TECH+ 475 DI is a powerful 2980 cc mBULL 3-cylinder engine that produces 191 Nm of maximum torque and an impressive 28% backup torque. A water separator increases engine life by preventing water and contaminants from damaging critical engine components. By removing water from the fuel, a water separator reduces the risk of corrosion, rust, and clogging in the fuel system, leading to improved engine performance and a longer engine life.

The Multi-Speed PTO (MSPTO) gives farmers the flexibility to adjust the PTO speed according to specific tasks, whether it is running a rotavator, powering a bailer, or operating other equipment. This flexibility not only enables quicker turnaround time, but also saves fuel, while reducing the overall cost of operations.

Dual clutch technology, 12 forward and 3 reverse gears enables the tractor to maintain operational speeds even while operating in tough soil conditions or pulling heavy loads. The new tractors heavy-duty hydraulics, with a lift capacity of 2000 kg and a 29 lpm hydraulic pump (litres per minute) flow ensures that the Mahindra YUVO TECH+ 475 DI can handle big and heavy implements with ease.

Mahindra has also focused on operator comfort while designing the YUVO TECH+ 475 DI, with an ergonomically designed spacious seating area, a power steering system and easy-to-reach controls reducing operator fatigue during long working hours.

To ensure peace of mind, Mahindra is offering an industry best 6-year warranty on the YUVO TECH+ 475 DI. The long-term warranty reflects Mahindra’s confidence in the durability of the tractor and the company’s commitment to supporting farmers in accomplishing more with high power, multi-application versatility and modern technology.

The tractor is available at Mahindra Tractor dealerships across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.