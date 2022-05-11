Mahindra's arm unveils new initiative

Hyderabad: Mahindra's Construction Equipment Division (MCE), a part of the Mahindra Group, announced its disruptive customer value proposition 'Get Highest Productivity Per Liter of Fuel or Give Machine Back" guarantee for their BS4 range of backhoe loaders – Mahindra EarthMaster.

The new range features 74 HP CRi Mahindra Engine and many other technological advancements, besides iMAXX Telematics solution, all of which together, ensure guaranteed better fuel efficiency.

Given the fact that fuel is one of the major element of the operating cost (nearly 50 per cent), with unique features as Banana Boom, joystick lever, robust design, and bigger buckets, EarthMaster range is well suited for all types of backhoe applications, be it mining, trenching, crushers, building construction or any other work in construction industry. Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said,

"The 'guaranteed higher per litre productivity' promise is a landmark move in the construction equipment space. Given the spiraling fuel prices, there wasn't a better time to introduce this customer value proposition".