Former MP Vijayasai Reddy appears before ED in Liquor Scam Case

Former MP Vijayasai Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.

Mr Reddy arrived at the ED office following the issuance of notices by the agency as part of its probe into suspected money laundering linked to the case. The investigation is focused on alleged financial irregularities in the state’s liquor policy and related transactions.

Earlier, Vijayasai Reddy had also appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), during which he is reported to have shared several details relevant to the case. The ED’s questioning forms part of its ongoing efforts to trace money flows and establish the extent of alleged violations under money laundering laws.