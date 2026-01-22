BMTC suspends three conductors for misusing UPI ticketing system

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended three of its staff members for serious misconduct involving the misuse of the UPI-based ticketing system, officials said.

According to a press release issued by BMTC, the action was taken after routine inspections conducted in December 2025 revealed that the conductors were collecting passenger fares through their personal UPI scanners instead of using the Corporation-issued UPI scanners. Despite issuing official tickets, the fare amounts were diverted to personal accounts, violating BMTC’s financial and ticketing norms. Following a detailed inspection and enquiry, the allegations were substantiated, prompting BMTC to place the concerned staff under suspension pending further investigation.

The suspended staff include Suresh, a conductor from the North East zone, Manchegowda, a driver-cum-conductor from the South zone, and Ashwak Khan, a conductor from the North East zone. The diverted amounts ranged from ₹3,206 to over ₹54,000, according to BMTC officials.

To prevent such incidents in the future, BMTC has issued strict instructions to all depot managers to closely monitor the usage of Corporation-issued UPI scanners and ensure adherence to prescribed ticketing and revenue collection procedures by operational staff.

BMTC also announced that it will soon introduce a dynamic QR-based UPI payment system, aimed at enhancing transparency, strengthening revenue protection, and ensuring a more secure and foolproof ticketing mechanism. The Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed BMTC officials to take strict and deterrent action in similar cases going forward, emphasizing the need for transparency, accountability, and safeguarding public revenue. Reiterating its commitment to financial integrity and ethical conduct, BMTC stated that it remains focused on providing reliable and trustworthy public transport services to the citizens of Bengaluru.