‘Make in India’ booster: HMD Global to launch Direct-to-Mobile phones in country

Mumbai: In a significant step towards empowering India's technological landscape, HMD Global, in collaboration with Free Stream Technologies (incubated at IIT Kanpur), Tejas Networks, and other partners, on Monday announced plans to meet the growing demand for Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) phones in India.

The groundbreaking announcement is set to be made at the ‘World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit’ (WAVES) 2025’ here from May 1-4.

D2M technology represents a breakthrough in next-generation broadcasting by enabling the delivery of OTT and live TV, video, audio, and text messages directly to mobile phones without relying on Wi-Fi or internet services.

This innovation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and further strengthens the 'Make in India' initiative.

As part of this, affordable feature phones, smartphones, and tablets powered by Tejas Networks will be manufactured. These devices are being developed using the innovative SL-3000 chipset from Saankhya Labs, which serves as the cornerstone for enabling the D2M platform.

Over the years, this technology has undergone extensive testing in live networks by Prasar Bharati in partnership with IIT Kanpur and Tejas Networks.

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India and APAC, said “This pioneering platform will allow consumers to access a vast range of multimedia content directly on their devices."

Sumeet Nindrajog, Director of FreeStream Technologies, highlighted the transformative nature of the D2M technology, adding, “This technology is set to revolutionise how content and data are consumed by users.

He further stated that the collaboration with HMD will help lay the foundation for a robust device ecosystem, which will play a key role in the nationwide rollout of D2M services.

Parag Naik, co-founder of the former Saankhya Labs and Executive Vice President of Tejas Networks, elaborated on the potential of D2M.

“The technology would allow the delivery of targeted ads, educational content, emergency alerts, and more, aligning with the government's vision for a digitally empowered India,” Naik mentioned.

Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair, Inc., also shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “We’re proud to be at the forefront of global deployment and look forward to collaborating with partners like HMD in making India a hub for next-generation broadcast technology."