Make ultimate products for the world: Ram Mohan Naidu

Hyderabad: Observing that setting global standards is the need of the hour, Union Minister for Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has called upon entrepreneurs to make “the ultimate products” not only for India but also for the world.

The Union Minister was speaking at a function organised here on Saturday for presenting the HMTV Business Excellence Awards to honour accomplished entrepreneurs. The Union Minister said that technology was changing by the day in technology; and hence, there was a dire need to be aware to adapt and adopt the new technology, which is going to be a huge strength.

Ram Mohan Naidu called on the entrepreneurs to visit rural areas and also meet students and inspire them to become entrepreneurs. “You have to reach out to them and bow the seeds of the seeds of entrepreneurship and make them job providers instead of job seekers,” said Ram Mohan Naidu.

Lauding the HMTV management for the awards, he advised them to have separate awards especially for women. He said that the nation needs to appreciate the business community for their contribution. He called upon the entrepreneurs to dream big, achieve big and uphold ethics and have loyalties. He also called upon them to look at Vizag for investing.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu called upon the entrepreneurs and the Global Capability Center (GCCs) to take part in the Telangana Global Summit going to be held on December 8 and 9 marking two years in office by the Congress government. He called on the entrepreneurs to focus on new talent, innovation. He said, “Infrastructure is your new blood, innovation is your new currency. We have to embrace technology. We should not become servants to technology but masters to the technology.”

The IT Minister said that the government was going to start AI University within a month with an aim to upskill the labour. He also talked about the Young India Skill University, which is run by the industry. He credited the recent inauguration of the aerospace facility to the works done by the previous Congress governments which had set up institutes like DRDO, HAL etc. He said that when the private sector was invited, Hyderabad became the destination and this was because of the work done by the previous Congress governments.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission Chairman BV Naidu said that India to become the fourth largest economy, should have an increased per capita income. The present per capita income is 2,700 Dollars and it should reach 2,500 US Dollars by 2047. Stating that only 40 per cent of the graduates coming out were employable, Naidu said that there was a need for improving the skill sets.



