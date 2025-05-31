  • Menu
Make your home summer ready with Amazon.in’s Home Shopping Spree from 1st till 5th June 2025

  • Grab exciting deals on more than 750 seasonal and evergreen bestsellers at lowest prices
  • Avail a 10% cashback up to INR 150 on minimum purchase of INR 1,200 on Home, Kitchen, Sports and Outdoors products via Amazon Pay offers
  • Also, get 10% cashback of up to INR 1,200 on small appliances and furniture
  • Customers can also enjoy top deals on summer essentials including air coolers, swimming accessories and water bottles
  • Additionally, up to 10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda, Canara, Federal bank, HSBC, IDFC and Yes bank transactions*

Bengaluru: Give your home a summer makeover with Amazon.in’s Home Shopping Spree, offering top deals across a wide selection of Home, Kitchen, and Outdoor products.

From robotic vacuums and water purifiers to coolers, water bottles, swimming accessories, furniture and more, find everything you need to stay cool and comfortable this summer.

Customers can enjoy exciting deals from brands such as Aquaguard, Narwal, Vega and more from 1st to 5th June 2025.

