MakeMyTrip Creates A New Calendar Moment For India's Year-End Travel Planning

· Partners with marquee airlines including Air India, Indigo, Air India Express, Etihad, Air Asia. On the hospitality front, the line-up features leading Indian and international chains, including The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts; The Oberoi Group; Radisson Hotel Group; Sarovar Hotels & Resorts; Lemon Tree Hotels; Royal Orchid Hotels; The Fern Hotels & Resorts; Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Atlantis Resorts; Amari Hotels & Resorts; and Millennium Hotels & Resorts, along with villa partners such as amã Stays & Trails, ELIVAAS, and SaffronStays.

· Spotlights India’s most-loved leisure destinations, from the Andamans, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and Rajasthan, to global favourites such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Europe, covering both short- and long-haul travel.

· Month-long savings enabled by leading bank partners, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and HSBC Bank each offering exclusive weekly discounts through the campaign period. Visa and Rupay are the network partners. The first week kicks off with up to 15% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards till November 2, 2025*.

MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel company, today announced the launch of ‘Travel Ka Muhurat’ a new calendar moment designed to mark the start of India’s year end travel planning season. The property spans the entire travel journey, from flights and stays to holiday packages, ground transport, tours and attractions, and essentials such as visa, forex, and travel insurance, bringing together leading airlines, hospitality brands across India and abroad, and major banking partners to offer travellers exceptional value.

Every week of the campaign will spotlight select domestic and international leisure destinations, blending beaches, hills, culture, and city escapes, to help travellers find fresh inspiration for year-end vacations. The inaugural edition of Travel Ka Muhurat runs from October 29 to November 30, 2025, with MMTBLACK members enjoying exclusive early access, along with Black Friday Deals every Friday and Lightning Drops, limited inventory offers available daily between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

“Travel Ka Muhurat is a first of its kind initiative in the travel category that both travellers and our partners would benefit immensely from,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip. “As India’s leading travel platform, we are uniquely positioned to bring the ecosystem together at a scale that delivers exceptional value to the travellers. With the support of our partners, we want to make the planning experience as exciting and inspiring as the travel itself.”

The timing of Travel Ka Muhurat is based on insights into when Indians actively plan their trips. Based on booking trends observed on MakeMyTrip, many travellers, anticipating that quality options will sell out and fares will rise in December, finalise their trips earlier, with nearly 30% completing their bookings by November. For international travel, the window opens even sooner, with a visible spike in October.

This evolving price-and-availability anticipation mindset has set the stage for a dedicated travel planning season — a gap that Travel Ka Muhurat now seeks to define and formalise as India’s own annual moment for travel planning. Designed for this decisive phase, it helps travellers convert intent into action through curated offers across flights, stays, and destinations.